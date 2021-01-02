  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan nears 220,000 coronavirus cases

    02.01.2021 [21:34]

    Baku, January 2, AZERTAC

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 421, reaching 219,462, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    "As many as 3,645 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 191,925.

    33 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,703," the Task Force said.

    "Azerbaijan conducted 4,287 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 2,204,226," the Task Force added.

