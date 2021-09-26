  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan nears 6,500 COVID-19 deaths

    26.09.2021 [19:10]

    Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan registered 24 new coronavirus deaths Sunday, taking the country’s total number of fatalities to 6,457, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    The Task Force said health officials also detected 1,029 more coronavirus cases after carrying out 9,151 new tests.

    The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified in the country is now 480,843.

    The total recoveries stood at 451,727 as of Sunday, with 2,680 patients newly recovering from the disease.

