    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China

    28.09.2018 [18:26]

    Luzhou, September 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s first trading house has opened in China as part of “China Luzhou Southwest Commodity Expo”.

    In his opening remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with China in all areas.

    Ambassador Zeynalli said that “One Belt One Road” initiative opens up new opportunities for the development of Azerbaijan-China bilateral ties.

    The event participants then viewed the trading house.

    The event also featured the screening of a documentary highlighting Azerbaijan’s achievements during the years of independence.

    The 6th China Luzhou Southwest Commodity Expo brought together 16 countries, including Azerbaijan as an honorary guest.

    Azerbaijan’s national pavilion in the exhibition featured different kinds of wines manufactured under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand.

    Addressing the opening ceremony, Ambassador Akram Zeynalli highlighted the development of relations between the two countries, as well as Azerbaijan’s economic and cultural cooperation with Chinese provinces.

    Shahin Jafarov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.09.2018 [10:06]
    Azerbaijan Trade House to be opened in Warsaw
    21.09.2018 [21:14]
    Over 100 Companies to join U.S.-Caspian Business Forum in New York
    18.09.2018 [18:44]
    Command Control Center of civil UAVs to be established at Heydar Aliyev International Airport
    18.09.2018 [10:37]
    Azerbaijan`s investment climate promoted at 10th China Overseas Investment Fair in Beijing
    Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China Azerbaijan opens first trading house in China