Azerbaijan players to contest medals at European Individual Chess Championship 2022

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani players will test their strength at the European Individual Chess Championship 2022 to be held in Terme Catez, Slovenia from March 27 to April 6.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Gadir Huseynov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abbasov, Eltaj Safarli, Read Samadov, Nijat Mammadov and Govhar Beydullayeva.

The tournament will bring together 298 chess players, including 128 grandmasters.

The Swiss system tournament will feature 11 rounds, with time control of 90 minutes for 40 moves plus 30 minutes for the rest of the game with an increment of 30 seconds per move, starting from move one. The total prize fund of the event will be 100.000 EUR, with 20.000 EUR reserved for the Winner of the event. Along with the regular prizes for the best ranked 23 players, the special prizes for best female players, best junior players, best senior players and best ACP players will be distributed. The European Individual Chess Championship 2022 is a qualifying event for the FIDE World Cup 2023.