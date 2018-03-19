Azerbaijan proposes holding OPEC+ conference in Baku

Baku, March 19, AZERTAC Azerbaijan has proposed holding an OPEC+ conference in Baku, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo has told journalists following his meeting with Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov.

