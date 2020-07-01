Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated $300,000 of humanitarian assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The financial aid was provided in response to an appeal by Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Palestine.

The aid will be delivered to the people in Palestine affected by the humanitarian crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus and its consequences.

UNRWA was established by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 302 (IV) of 8 December 1949 to carry out direct relief and works programmes for Palestine refugees. The Agency’s services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, microfinance and emergency assistance, including in times of armed conflict.