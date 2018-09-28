    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan reach final of European Polo Championships

    28.09.2018 [19:33]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan have qualified for the final of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy after beating Ireland 5-3.

    Azerbaijan will face Italy in the final on September 30.

    Azerbaijan defeated the Netherlands 7-3, France 8-4 and Slovakia 11-7.

