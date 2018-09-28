Azerbaijan reach final of European Polo Championships

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC Azerbaijan have qualified for the final of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy after beating Ireland 5-3. Azerbaijan will face Italy in the final on September 30. Azerbaijan defeated the Netherlands 7-3, France 8-4 and Slovakia 11-7.

