Azerbaijan registers 11 new COVID-19 cases

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

11 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 9 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,746 with 782,987 recoveries and 9,712 deaths, while treatment of 47 others is underway.

A total of 6,885,286 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.