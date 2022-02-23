Azerbaijan registers 1,979 new COVID-19 cases

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

1,979 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 7,198 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 27 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 779,783, with 749,524 recoveries and 9,307 deaths, while treatment of 20,952 others is underway.

A total of 6,511,864 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.