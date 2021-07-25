  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan registers 386 new coronavirus cases, 149 recoveries

    25.07.2021 [17:39]

    Baku, July 25, AZERTAC

    386 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 149 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 4 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 340,443, with 332,056 recoveries and 5,006 deaths, while treatment of 3,381 others is underway.

    A total of 3,975,082 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

