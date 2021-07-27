Azerbaijan registers 468 new COVID-19 cases
AzerTAg.az
27.07.2021 [17:30]
Baku, July 27, AZERTAC
468 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 123 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
According to the Task Force, 2 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 341,183, with 332,259 recoveries and 5,011 deaths, while treatment of 3,913 others is underway.
A total of 3,992,592 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
26.07.2021 [17:46]
25.07.2021 [17:39]
16.07.2021 [19:11]
15.07.2021 [18:07]
MULTIMEDIA
27.07.2021 [17:45]
27.07.2021 [17:23]
27.07.2021 [17:00]
27.07.2021 [14:17]
27.07.2021 [12:14]
27.07.2021 [10:53]
26.07.2021 [20:10]
14.07.2021 [17:40]
12.07.2021 [18:30]
07.07.2021 [12:49]
05.07.2021 [16:11]
17.07.2021 [14:41]
17.07.2021 [11:28]
16.07.2021 [19:19]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
27.07.2021 [17:30]
26.07.2021 [17:46]
25.07.2021 [17:39]
16.07.2021 [19:11]
21.06.2021 [10:58]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
19.07.2021 [17:01]
18.07.2021 [16:49]
14.07.2021 [11:04]
12.07.2021 [18:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note