Azerbaijan registers 684 new COVID-19 cases

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan logged 684 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 485,275, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

16 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 6,559, showed official statistics.

The total recoveries stood at 462,798 as of Saturday, with 2,060 patients newly recovering from the disease.