Azerbaijan registers one new COVID-19 case, two recoveries

Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

One new case of coronavirus infection has been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 2 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,759 with 782,998 recoveries and 9,713 deaths, while treatment of 48 others is underway.

A total of 6,892,285 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.