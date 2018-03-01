    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan remain 10th in Futsal World Ranking

    01.03.2018 [18:10]

    Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan national futsal team still sit 10th with 1440 points in the latest edition of the world ranking.

    Brazil top the ranking followed by Spain and Russia.

