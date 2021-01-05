Azerbaijan remain 26th in FIVB Senior World Ranking - Women
AzerTAg.az
05.01.2021 [13:00]
Baku, January 5, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team still sit 26th with 127 points in the FIVB Senior World Ranking.
China top the ranking with 391 points followed by the US with 382 points and Brazil with 328 points.
