    Azerbaijan removes Russian photographer from persona non grata list

    26.12.2017 [17:16]

    Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

    A citizen of the Russian Federation, photographer and blogger Vladimir Kezling addressed an official letter to the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Saint Petersburg asking for removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

    Vladimir Kezling reaffirmed his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations and stated that the visit paid without the consent of the Government of Azerbaijan to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan did not have any political purpose.

    Furthermore, Kezling mentioned that his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and expressed his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

    The appeal by Vladimir Kezling was considered and the removal of his name from the list was decided.

