Azerbaijan reports 493 new coronavirus cases, 561 recovered

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

493 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 561 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 8 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 26,165 with 17,256 recoveries and 334 deaths.

A total of 601,500 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far," the Task Force added.