    Azerbaijan reports 523 new recoveries from COVID-19, 369 infected

    20.07.2020 [18:09]

    Baku, July 20, AZERTAC

    A total of 523 people have been recovered from the novel coronavirus, while 369 new cases have been recorded in Azerbaijan over the last day, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 9 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 27,890 with 19,490 recoveries and 363 deaths.

    A total of 634,698 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far," the Task Force added.

