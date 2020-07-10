Azerbaijan reports 526 new coronavirus cases, 502 recovered

Baku, July 10, AZERTAC

526 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 502 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 8 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 22,990 with 14,093 recoveries and 292 deaths.

A total of 552,311 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far," the Task Force added.