Azerbaijan reports 583 new coronavirus cases, 395 recovered

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

583 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 395 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 7 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 19,267 with 10,820 recoveries and 235 deaths.

A total of 502,965 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far," the Task Force added.