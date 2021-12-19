Azerbaijan reports 921 new cases of Covid, 1,382 recoveries, 17 deaths

Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan logged 921 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 610,318, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

17 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 8,199, showed official statistics.

The total recoveries stood at 586,666 as of Sunday, with 1,382 patients newly recovering from the disease.