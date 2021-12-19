Azerbaijan reports 921 new cases of Covid, 1,382 recoveries, 17 deaths
AzerTAg.az
19.12.2021 [20:18]
Baku, December 19, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan logged 921 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 610,318, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
17 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 8,199, showed official statistics.
The total recoveries stood at 586,666 as of Sunday, with 1,382 patients newly recovering from the disease.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
19.12.2021 [12:49]
18.12.2021 [20:35]
18.12.2021 [12:48]
17.12.2021 [20:00]
MULTIMEDIA
19.12.2021 [11:16]
18.12.2021 [17:53]
18.12.2021 [17:28]
18.12.2021 [10:50]
19.12.2021 [12:21]
18.12.2021 [17:17]
18.12.2021 [15:32]
18.12.2021 [12:45]
18.12.2021 [15:19]
18.12.2021 [14:44]
18.12.2021 [12:06]
18.12.2021 [11:45]
17.12.2021 [17:11]
17.12.2021 [14:05]
17.12.2021 [12:28]
13.12.2021 [17:33]
10.12.2021 [11:29]
07.12.2021 [15:48]
06.12.2021 [16:52]
23.11.2021 [18:17]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
19.12.2021 [20:18]
19.12.2021 [12:49]
18.12.2021 [20:35]
08.12.2021 [10:23]
06.12.2021 [10:32]
30.11.2021 [15:14]
27.11.2021 [12:17]
19.12.2021 [13:37]
17.12.2021 [14:54]
14.12.2021 [11:13]
13.12.2021 [15:08]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note