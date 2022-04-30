  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan reports no new coronavirus-related deaths in last 24 hours

    30.04.2022 [18:02]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    4 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 17 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,562, with 782,761 recoveries and 9,709 deaths, while treatment of 92 others is underway.

    A total of 6,814,486 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

