Azerbaijan reports over 3,100 new coronavirus infections

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan registered 3,112 more COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 178,986, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“A total of 2,923 patients won their battle against the pandemic over the past day, bringing the tally to 114,841, while the death toll rose by 44 to reach 1,966.

Azerbaijan conducted 10,045 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 1,963,348,” the Task Force said.