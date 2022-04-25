  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan reports zero coronavirus-related deaths

    25.04.2022 [18:45]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    6 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 4 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,502, with 782,650 recoveries and 9,707 deaths, while treatment of 145 others is underway.

    A total of 6,797,352 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

