Azerbaijan reports zero coronavirus-related deaths

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

8 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 9 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,767, with 783,007 recoveries and 9,713 deaths, while treatment of 47 others is underway.

A total of 6,894,477 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.