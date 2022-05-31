Azerbaijan reports zero coronavirus-related deaths
AzerTAg.az
31.05.2022 [20:27]
Baku, May 31, AZERTAC
8 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 9 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
According to the Task Force, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,767, with 783,007 recoveries and 9,713 deaths, while treatment of 47 others is underway.
A total of 6,894,477 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
30.05.2022 [17:46]
27.05.2022 [18:52]
26.05.2022 [19:18]
26.05.2022 [19:11]
MULTIMEDIA
31.05.2022 [17:14]
30.05.2022 [14:44]
30.05.2022 [09:31]
31.05.2022 [20:42]
31.05.2022 [20:33]
31.05.2022 [16:17]
31.05.2022 [12:30]
31.05.2022 [20:38]
31.05.2022 [19:33]
31.05.2022 [19:21]
31.05.2022 [18:47]
27.05.2022 [20:53]
21.05.2022 [11:24]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
30.05.2022 [19:57]
30.05.2022 [18:27]
30.05.2022 [13:15]
26.05.2022 [21:26]
25.05.2022 [18:22]
24.05.2022 [19:48]
31.05.2022 [20:27]
30.05.2022 [17:46]
27.05.2022 [18:52]
26.05.2022 [19:18]
21.05.2022 [17:33]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
31.05.2022 [20:50]
31.05.2022 [13:57]
30.05.2022 [12:57]
28.05.2022 [19:22]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note