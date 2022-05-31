  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan reports zero coronavirus-related deaths

    31.05.2022 [20:27]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    8 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 9 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,767, with 783,007 recoveries and 9,713 deaths, while treatment of 47 others is underway.

    A total of 6,894,477 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan reports zero coronavirus-related deaths
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.05.2022 [17:46]
    Azerbaijan registers one new COVID-19 case, two recoveries
    27.05.2022 [18:52]
    Azerbaijan registers 11 new COVID-19 cases
    26.05.2022 [19:18]
    Azerbaijan administers nearly 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    26.05.2022 [19:11]
    Azerbaijan logs 3 new COVID-19 cases
    Azerbaijan reports zero coronavirus-related deaths