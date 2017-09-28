    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijan represented at 9th Umrah and Hajj International Tourism Fair

    28.09.2017 [17:59]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation has participated in the 9th Umrah and Hajj International Tourism Fair in Jakarta, Indonesia.

    An event rooted in Islamic values is surely incomplete without the presence of an umrah, hajj, and halal tourism fair. For this purpose, Umrah and Hajj International Tourism Fair presents the aforementioned fair as one of its main attractions.

    Aside from enjoying art and cultural performances hailing from a variety of countries, Fair visitors can also browse an extensive selection of umrah travel, ONH Plus hajj, and halal tourism packages to the participating countries.

    Tourism has indeed become a significant trend in the muslim traveler community, which makes it very important to introduce and expose the various halal travel destinations to the public.

    In order to enliven the event, while also maintaining the quality of travel service agents, Umrah and Hajj International Tourism Fair has joined in partnership with the international organizations.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan represented at 9th Umrah and Hajj International Tourism Fair
