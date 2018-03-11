Azerbaijan represented at charity walk in Nigeria
11.03.2018 [13:25]
Baku, March 11, AZERTAC
Representatives of the Friends of Azerbaijan Organization participated in the Run For A Cure, a charity walk/run/cycle that takes place in Nigeria.
The aim of the walk is to raise awareness for breast, cervical and childhood cancers and show support for those currently battling the disease and those who have survived.
