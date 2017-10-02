    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    ‘Azerbaijan respects territorial integrity and sovereignty of Spain’

    02.10.2017 [11:09]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    “The Republic of Azerbaijan respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Spain within its internationally recognized borders,” said Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    “We support the peaceful settlement of the current situation on the basis of the Constitution and laws of Spain,” he added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :‘Azerbaijan respects territorial integrity and sovereignty of Spain’
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.10.2017 [11:10]
    25 years pass since Khojavand's occupation
    30.09.2017 [19:40]
    New building of Pensioners' Club No 2 inaugurated in Nakhichivan
    30.09.2017 [16:15]
    Secretary of Russian Security Council pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
    30.09.2017 [14:40]
    ‘Turkey will continue to support friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan's fair position over Nagorno-Karabakh’
    ‘Azerbaijan respects territorial integrity and sovereignty of Spain’