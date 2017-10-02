‘Azerbaijan respects territorial integrity and sovereignty of Spain’
Baku, October 2, AZERTAC
“The Republic of Azerbaijan respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Spain within its internationally recognized borders,” said Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
“We support the peaceful settlement of the current situation on the basis of the Constitution and laws of Spain,” he added.
