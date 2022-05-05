  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan `s Energy Minister to attend roundtable meeting in Bulgaria

    05.05.2022 [12:31]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov will today attend a ministerial roundtable on "Energy Transition in Southeast Europe: Regional Cooperation for Energy Security, Diversification and Transition to Green Energy" in Sofia at the invitation of Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov.

    Minister Parviz Shahbazov will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony, which will bring together the ministers and deputy ministers of Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece, Turkiye, Northern Macedonia, Romania and Ukraine.

    The roundtable will continue with panel sessions on topics such as gas supply security, the regional electricity market, the transition to green energy and consumer protection.

