Azerbaijan to chair Energy Charter Conference in 2020
AzerTAg.az
21.09.2018 [14:23]
Baku, September 21, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan will be chairing Energy Charter Conference in 2020, the press service of the Ministry of Energy told AZERTAC. Azerbaijan launched is bid to chair Energy Charter Conference since the Southern Gas Corridor will be fully commissioned in 2020, which makes Baku the most appropriate venue for holding the event.
Azerbaijan won the bid in a competition against Armenia and Mongolia.
