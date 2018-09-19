Azerbaijan to compete at European Polo Championship in Italy

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan will contest medals at the European Polo Championship to be held in the Italian city of Siena on September 20-30.

Co-organized by the Federation of International Polo (FIP) and the Italian Federation Equestrian Sports, the Championship will bring together ten teams from Azerbaijan, Austria, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Ireland and Italy, with four of these countries (France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands) also fielding a women’s team.

Azerbaijan will face the Netherlands on September 20, France on September 22, Slovakia on September 24 and Italy on September 26.