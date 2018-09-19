    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan to compete at European Polo Championship in Italy

    19.09.2018 [21:13]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan will contest medals at the European Polo Championship to be held in the Italian city of Siena on September 20-30.

    Co-organized by the Federation of International Polo (FIP) and the Italian Federation Equestrian Sports, the Championship will bring together ten teams from Azerbaijan, Austria, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Ireland and Italy, with four of these countries (France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands) also fielding a women’s team.

    Azerbaijan will face the Netherlands on September 20, France on September 22, Slovakia on September 24 and Italy on September 26.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan to compete at European Polo Championship in Italy
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.09.2018 [16:23]
    World Judo Championship in Baku to be on air in more than 190 countries
    18.09.2018 [17:02]
    German judoka: "I will try to become world champion again”
    18.09.2018 [16:11]
    Decisions of IJF Executive Committee session held in Baku made public
    17.09.2018 [20:19]
    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers rank third at Minsk tournament
    Azerbaijan to compete at European Polo Championship in Italy