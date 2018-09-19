Azerbaijan to compete at European Polo Championship in Italy
AzerTAg.az
19.09.2018 [21:13]
Baku, September 19, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan will contest medals at the European Polo Championship to be held in the Italian city of Siena on September 20-30.
Co-organized by the Federation of International Polo (FIP) and the Italian Federation Equestrian Sports, the Championship will bring together ten teams from Azerbaijan, Austria, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Ireland and Italy, with four of these countries (France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands) also fielding a women’s team.
Azerbaijan will face the Netherlands on September 20, France on September 22, Slovakia on September 24 and Italy on September 26.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
19.09.2018 [16:23]
18.09.2018 [17:02]
18.09.2018 [16:11]
17.09.2018 [20:19]
MULTIMEDIA
19.09.2018 [17:35]
18.09.2018 [20:51]
18.09.2018 [20:41]
19.09.2018 [21:49]
19.09.2018 [21:21]
19.09.2018 [19:28]
19.09.2018 [20:15]
19.09.2018 [17:22]
19.09.2018 [12:13]
17.09.2018 [21:12]
14.09.2018 [12:20]
13.09.2018 [17:30]
11.09.2018 [15:19]
19.09.2018 [21:36]
19.09.2018 [10:11]
18.09.2018 [15:56]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
21.08.2018 [19:54]
08.08.2018 [14:48]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
20.06.2018 [17:28]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
17.09.2018 [17:57]
14.09.2018 [20:20]
14.09.2018 [10:33]
12.09.2018 [10:10]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note