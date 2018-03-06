    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan to compete at Women's European Open 2018

    06.03.2018 [17:53]

    Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan will contest medals at the Women’s European Open 2018 to be held in Gothenburg, Sweden from July 2-6.

    Azerbaijan are pitted against France, Spain, Finland and Island in Group C.

    The tournament will feature 20 teams in four groups.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan to compete at Women's European Open 2018
