Azerbaijan to compete in League C of 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League
AzerTAg.az
06.12.2019 [15:51]
Baku, December 6, AZERTAC
The UEFA Executive Committee took a number of decisions during its meeting held in Nyon, Switzerland. The Azerbaijani national football team will compete in League C of the 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League.
According to the seeding pots for the league phase, Azerbaijan is in the same pot with Kazakhstan, Moldova and Armenia.
The draw for the league phase will take place on March 3, 2020, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Each group will contain one team from each pot.
