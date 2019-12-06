    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan to compete in League C of 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League

    06.12.2019 [15:51]

    Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

    The UEFA Executive Committee took a number of decisions during its meeting held in Nyon, Switzerland. The Azerbaijani national football team will compete in League C of the 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League.

    According to the seeding pots for the league phase, Azerbaijan is in the same pot with Kazakhstan, Moldova and Armenia.

    The draw for the league phase will take place on March 3, 2020, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Each group will contain one team from each pot.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan to compete in League C of 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.12.2019 [15:06]
    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to compete at WTE Kids European Championships
    07.12.2019 [13:33]
    Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 car sold at an auction in Abu Dhabi for $6.6 million
    07.12.2019 [12:34]
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadov wins silver at European Blitz and Rapid Chess Championship
    06.12.2019 [18:24]
    AFFA secretary general meets with head coach of Turkish national football team
    Azerbaijan to compete in League C of 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League