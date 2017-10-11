    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan to compete in League D of UEFA Nations League

    11.10.2017 [16:13]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    The four leagues for the UEFA Nations League have been confirmed, with the Netherlands snatching a League A spot from Wales at the last, according to the official website of UEFA.

    League A: Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands

    Teams will be split into four groups of three, with the group winners then contesting the UEFA Nations League Finals (semi-finals, third-place match and final) in June 2019 to become the UEFA Nations League winners. One host country will be appointed in December 2018 from among the finalist teams.

    The four sides that finish bottom of their groups will be relegated to League B for the 2020 edition.

    The top four-ranked League A teams that do not qualify for UEFA EURO 2020 will enter play-offs in March 2020, with one finals place on offer.

    League B: Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey

    Teams will be split into four groups of three. The four group winners are promoted to League A, with the four sides that finish bottom relegated to League C for the next competition, to be played in 2020.

    The top four-ranked League B teams that do not qualify for UEFA EURO 2020 will enter play-offs in March 2020, with one finals place on offer.

    League C: Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania

    Teams will be split into one group of three and three groups of four. The four group winners are promoted to League B, with the four sides that finish bottom relegated to League D for the 2020 edition.

    The top four-ranked League C teams that do not qualify for UEFA EURO 2020 will enter play-offs in March 2020, with one finals place on offer.

    League D: Azerbaijan, FYR Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

    Teams will be split into four groups of four, with the four group winners promoted to League C for the 2020 edition.

    The top four-ranked League D teams that do not qualify for UEFA EURO 2020 will enter play-offs in March 2020, with one finals place on offer.

    The 55 participating teams were split according to their position in the UEFA National Team Coefficient Rankings following the end of the European Qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (as per 11 October 2017; play-off results will not be included).

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan to compete in League D of UEFA Nations League
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.10.2017 [19:42]
    General Manager of FC Qarabag elected member of ECA Competitions Working Group
    09.10.2017 [20:54]
    Azerbaijani gymnast grabs trampoline bronze at World Cup
    09.10.2017 [19:07]
    Azerbaijani shooter to compete at ISSF World Cup Final
    09.10.2017 [18:04]
    Azerbaijani triathlete claims silver at European Cup
    Azerbaijan to compete in League D of UEFA Nations League