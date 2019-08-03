Baku, August 3, AZERTAC The Azerbaijan national football team will take on Bahrain in a friendly. The match will be held at the Bahrain National Stadium on October 9. The Azerbaijani footballers will face Hungary in the UEFA EURO-2020 qualifying round on October 13.

Azerbaijan to face Bahrain in friendly

