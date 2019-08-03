Azerbaijan to face Bahrain in friendly
AzerTAg.az
03.08.2019 [11:12]
Baku, August 3, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan national football team will take on Bahrain in a friendly.
The match will be held at the Bahrain National Stadium on October 9.
The Azerbaijani footballers will face Hungary in the UEFA EURO-2020 qualifying round on October 13.
