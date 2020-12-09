Azerbaijan to face Belgium, Norway and Luxembourg in UEFA European U-17 Championship qualification

Baku, December 9, AZERTAC

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round draw has been made setting 13 mini-tournaments to be played next autumn.

Azerbaijan were pitted against Belgium, Norway and Luxembourg in Group 3.

The full groups are as follows:

Group 1: Turkey, Denmark, Montenegro, Malta

Group 2: Sweden, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania

Group 3: Belgium, Norway, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg

Group 4: Hungary, Iceland, Georgia, Estonia

Group 5: Republic of Ireland, Poland, North Macedonia, Andorra

Group 6: Germany, Russia, Romania, San Marino

Group 7: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland, Finland, Gibraltar

Group 8: France, Greece, Cyprus, Moldova

Group 9: Austria, Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Kosovo

Group 10: Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Liechtenstein

Group 11: Portugal, Ukraine, Wales, Kazakhstan

Group 12: Italy, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Albania

Group 13: England, Slovakia, Belarus, Armenia

Matches between 1 July and 16 November 2021: mini-tournament dates and hosts tbc.

The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2022 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.

Hosts Israel qualify directly for the final tournament in May 2022.