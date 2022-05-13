  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan to host World Taekwondo Championships for the first time

    13.05.2022 [12:18]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    The World Taekwondo Championships will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time in 2023.

    The decision was made during the Extraordinary meeting of the World Taekwondo Federation (WT) held at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.

    Baku presented its bid to the Council during the meeting alongside Wuxi, China. The World Championships will be particularly special as they will fall on the 50th anniversary of World Taekwondo.

