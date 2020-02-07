Azerbaijan to host international forum on sustainable hunting

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan office of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) will organize a “Sustainable hunting in Azerbaijan: risks and opportunities” international forum on February 27, head of the WWF Country Office for Azerbaijan Elshad Asgarov has told AZERTAC.

The event, which will bring together international experts, relevant government agencies and representatives of public interested in this field, will feature discussions on issues that concern the hunting community.

According to Asgarov, today the public is still divided into two groups for their approach to hunting: those who object to the practice of hunting and those who consider it as their legitimate rights. “In this regard, the forum will allow participants to get involved in exciting discussions with well-known international experts relating to the contradictory ideas over hunting activity and receive appropriate recommendations in the field,” he said.