  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan to host international forum on sustainable hunting

    07.02.2020 [14:26]

    Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan office of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) will organize a “Sustainable hunting in Azerbaijan: risks and opportunities” international forum on February 27, head of the WWF Country Office for Azerbaijan Elshad Asgarov has told AZERTAC.

    The event, which will bring together international experts, relevant government agencies and representatives of public interested in this field, will feature discussions on issues that concern the hunting community.

    According to Asgarov, today the public is still divided into two groups for their approach to hunting: those who object to the practice of hunting and those who consider it as their legitimate rights. “In this regard, the forum will allow participants to get involved in exciting discussions with well-known international experts relating to the contradictory ideas over hunting activity and receive appropriate recommendations in the field,” he said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan to host international forum on sustainable hunting
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.12.2019 [23:21]
    UNCCD hails tree-planting campaign in Azerbaijan
    07.12.2019 [19:08]
    German portal highlights tree planting campaign held in Azerbaijan
    07.12.2019 [11:46]
    Deputy Minister: More than 650,000 trees planted in one day campaign to mark 650th anniversary of Imadaddin Nasimi VIDEO
    07.12.2019 [10:31]
    UNDP Resident Representative: We support action that contributes to emission reduction
    Azerbaijan to host international forum on sustainable hunting