Azerbaijan to increase daily oil output by 400,000 barrels in November

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has also expressed its support to the decision adopted at the 21st Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries on increasing daily oil production by 400,000 barrels in November, the Minister of Energy told AZERTAC.

“The new "Declaration of Cooperation" envisages an increase in daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan by 7,000 barrels in November to reach 647,000 barrels, while the reduction commitment is 71,000 barrels.

At the 19th meeting of the ministers of OPEC plus countries held in July, starting from August, the decision was made to increase the daily crude oil production by 400,000 barrels per month, complete the cuts in the volume of 5.8 million barrels in September 2022 and extend the term of the “Declaration of cooperation” by the end of 2022 with partial adjustments to the base level of oil production from May next year,” the ministry said.