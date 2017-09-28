Azerbaijan to join Sheikh Zayed International Heritage Festival for the first time

Abu-Dhabi, September 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan will for the first time be represented at the Sheikh Zayed International Heritage Festival to be held from December 1, 2017 to January 27, 2018 in Abu-Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Azerbaijan`s Embassy in the UAE, the country`s participation in the festival was discussed with the organizers who made necessary changes to the festival’s initial program and allocated a space for Azerbaijan`s pavilion.

Named after the UAE’s founder, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the festival celebrates the cultural inheritance of UAE and other regional countries, showcasing the rich diversity of traditions of these countries, providing a good platform for them to promote their economic and cultural heritage.

The current festival is held under the patronage of first lady Sheikha Fatima. During the festival, the countries will implement the sales of the products in the areas allocated to them and participate in voluntary cultural events with their programs.

The last year’s festival featured more than 160 pavilions of 18 countries.

The opening ceremony of the international festival will be attended by several heads of state.

Apart from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Ukraine, Jordan, Bosnia and Thailand are among new attendees of this year`s festival.

Asya Hacizade

Special Correspondent