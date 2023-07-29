  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan to join World Gymnaestrada Amsterdam 2023

    29.07.2023 [14:44]
    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan gymnasts will test their strength at the World Gymnaestrada, a world-wide non-competitive event held every four years, attracting the largest number of active participants of any gymnastic event, to be held in Amsterdam on July 30.

    Since the very first edition in The Netherlands in 1953, the World Gymnaestrada has travelled around the world and grown into a multicultural gymnastics festival. After 32 years, this celebration is returning to Amsterdam.

    The competition will run until August 5.

