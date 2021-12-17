Azerbaijan to open Trade House in Tokyo
17.12.2021 [19:18]
Baku, December 17, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan will open its Trade House in Tokyo, Japan, said Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.
“During the meeting with Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada, we exchanged views on the expansion of relations between the two countries' business circles, promotion of investment, and establishment of the Azerbaijan Trade House in Tokyo,” he added.
