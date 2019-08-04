    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijan to open trading house in Nur-Sultan

    04.08.2019 [11:40]

    Baku, August 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan plans to open its trading house in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, said Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.

    “This will contribute to the expansion of the bilateral trade relations,” the minister added.

