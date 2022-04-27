Azerbaijan to pin hopes on 11 judokas at European Judo Championships Sofia 2022

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC A total of 11 Azerbaijani fighters will test their strength at the European Judo Championships 2022, to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, from April 29 to May 1. The championships will bring together more than 300 judokas from 40 countries.

