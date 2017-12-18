Baku, December 18, AZERTAC “Export missions will be sent to Berlin, Moscow and Dubai in February and to China in May next year,“ Vice-President of Azerbaijan Investment and Export Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said. He noted that the mission to Berlin will see 10 companies presented by a single stand.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan to send export missions to Berlin, Moscow, Dubai and China next year

