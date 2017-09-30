    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Azerbaijan will play for bronze of women’s EuroVolley
     President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game

    30.09.2017 [21:08]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan will contest bronze medals of the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship – Women after losing to the Netherlands 3-2 in a dramatic semi-final encounter in the National Gymnastics Arena.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched the national team`s game.

    Azerbaijan will face the loser of Serbia vs Turkey encounter in a bronze medal match on October 1.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan will play for bronze of women’s EuroVolley
     President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    Azerbaijan qualifies for semifinal of women’s EuroVolley after defeating Germany  President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game VIDEO
    29.09.2017 [19:57]
    Azerbaijan qualifies for semifinal of women’s EuroVolley after defeating Germany
     President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game VIDEO
    21.09.2017 [10:38]
    President Ilham Aliyev ended US visit
    Photos taken during the visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the United States of America
    19.09.2017 [23:55]
    Photos taken during the visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the United States of America
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United States for visit VIDEO
    17.09.2017 [22:45]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United States for visit VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2017 [15:47]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary of Russian Security Council VIDEO
    29.09.2017 [19:57]
    Azerbaijan qualifies for semifinal of women’s EuroVolley after defeating Germany
     President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game VIDEO
    29.09.2017 [14:10]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended solemn ceremony on 25th jubilee of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee VIDEO
    29.09.2017 [12:16]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended farewell ceremony for world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Zadeh VIDEO
    Azerbaijan will play for bronze of women’s EuroVolley  President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game Azerbaijan will play for bronze of women’s EuroVolley  President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game Azerbaijan will play for bronze of women’s EuroVolley  President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game Azerbaijan will play for bronze of women’s EuroVolley  President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game Azerbaijan will play for bronze of women’s EuroVolley  President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game Azerbaijan will play for bronze of women’s EuroVolley  President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game Azerbaijan will play for bronze of women’s EuroVolley  President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game