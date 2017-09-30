Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan will contest bronze medals of the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship – Women after losing to the Netherlands 3-2 in a dramatic semi-final encounter in the National Gymnastics Arena.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched the national team`s game.

Azerbaijan will face the loser of Serbia vs Turkey encounter in a bronze medal match on October 1.