    Azerbaijan win international taekwondo tournament in Turkey

    19.05.2019 [12:37]

    Young Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have topped the overall medal table of an international tournament held in the city of Ordu, Turkey.

    The team topped boys` event, and ranked second in the girls` division.

    The tournament featured 300 taekwondo fighters.

