Azerbaijan win international taekwondo tournament in Turkey

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC Young Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have topped the overall medal table of an international tournament held in the city of Ordu, Turkey. The team topped boys` event, and ranked second in the girls` division. The tournament featured 300 taekwondo fighters.

