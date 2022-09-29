Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to German President

  • HOMEPAGE
    Berlin, September 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s newly appointed Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany Nasimi Aghayev has presented his credentials to the country’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

    President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had a conversation with the ambassador. The foreign policy advisor of the German President, the State Secretary at the Federal Foreign Office and other officials also attended the meeting.

    Ambassador Nasimi Aghayev conveyed President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings to the President of Germany. The diplomat said he is honored to be accredited as an ambassador of Azerbaijan in Germany, adding that he will spare no efforts to contribute to further deepening and strengthening of relations between the two countries.

    President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his gratitude to ambassador for President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings and asked to convey his sincere greetings to the head of state.

    During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the development of Azerbaijani-German relations, regional security issues, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

    The Azerbaijani national flag was raised at the ceremony held at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

    Vugar Seyidov

    Special Correspondent

