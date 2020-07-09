  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito

    09.07.2020 [18:27]

    Tokyo, July 9, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade has presented his credentials to Emperor of Japan Naruhito during a ceremony held at the "Matsu no Ma" state room of the Imperial Palace.

    Due to the coronavirus pandemic the ceremonies to present the credentials of foreign ambassadors to the Emperor were postponed from March 17 to June 24 in Japan.. Emperor Naruhito accepted the credentials of six newly appointed ambassadors to Japan, ensuing appropriate safety measures in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Vugar Aghayev

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.07.2020 [12:07]
    On President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions group of foreign experts on COVID-19 arrives in Azerbaijan
    07.07.2020 [16:31]
    US Medium portal publishes article on Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan
    07.07.2020 [14:30]
    Commonspace.eu: Time to relaunch the debate about EU-Azerbaijan relations
    07.07.2020 [13:03]
    Armenian aggressive posture in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Implications for the security of South Caucasus region
    Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito