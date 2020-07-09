Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito

Tokyo, July 9, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade has presented his credentials to Emperor of Japan Naruhito during a ceremony held at the "Matsu no Ma" state room of the Imperial Palace.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the ceremonies to present the credentials of foreign ambassadors to the Emperor were postponed from March 17 to June 24 in Japan.. Emperor Naruhito accepted the credentials of six newly appointed ambassadors to Japan, ensuing appropriate safety measures in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vugar Aghayev

Special Correspondent