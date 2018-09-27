Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in New York

New York, September 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan have met to discuss the issues relating to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New-York.

“All in all talks lasted for more than three hours. It was an interesting and important exchange of views on the ongoing conflict resolution development, as well as what must be done in bringing sustainable peace to the region. We agreed to continue these talks in the upcoming month, including the visit of the co-chairs to the region,” FM Mammadyarov said as he responded to questions from media representatives.

Yusif Babanlı

Special Correspondent